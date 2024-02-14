Budanov: "Caesar Kunikov was destroyed by five MAGURA V5 naval drones. VIDEO

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian ship was destroyed by 5 MAGURA V5 surface drones.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a commentary to ICTV.

"The crew consists of 90 people. We will be able to tell you the exact number later, because the search and rescue operation of the Russians is still ongoing. They are looking for survivors - so far, the results are not very good. The ship was carrying cargo from the city of Novorossiysk to the city of Sevastopol. The ship was loaded and was destroyed by 5 unmanned aerial vehicles at the crossing," said the intelligence chief.

