Zelenskyy arrives on a visit to Germany. PHOTO

On Friday, 16 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a visit.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced the news on Telegram.

"We have two important days ahead. We have meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements and participation in the Munich Security Conference. A new security architecture for Ukraine, new opportunities.

We are doing everything to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace," he said.

Zelenskyy is expected to visit the Federal Chancellery to meet with Scholz at 12 p.m., with a security agreement to be signed shortly after. Afterwards, Zelenskyy and Scholz will hold a press conference, scheduled for around 01:00 p.m.

On Saturday, 17 February, Zelenskyy will be a guest of the Munich Security Conference, where he will deliver a speech and hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

