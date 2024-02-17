Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 609 occupiers and 21 pieces of equipment in Tauria direction over last day

In the operational area of the Tauria operational and strategic group of troops, the enemy carried out 35 air strikes, fought 58 combat engagements, and fired 965 artillery rounds. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders in the Tauria direction killed 609 Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Joint Press Centre of the Tauria Defence Forces.

Total enemy losses in manpower amount to 609 people.

Total enemy losses in weapons and military equipment over the past day amounted to 21 units, excluding UAVs.

In particular:

2 tanks,

11 ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIERS,

4 artillery systems,

1 ATGM,

3 vehicles.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed 2 other important enemy targets.

230 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed.