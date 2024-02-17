I’m ready to go to front with Trump - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to go to the frontline with Donald Trump if he comes to Ukraine.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We are ready. All representatives of both parties know that we are open. If he (Trump - Ed.) comes, I am ready to go to the front with him. To the front line," the head of state said when asked if he was ready to invite Trump to Kyiv.

"We have to show people what it means. A real war, not on Instagram," Zelenskyy added.

