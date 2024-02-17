Putin can lose. Our actions are limited only by sufficiency and range of weapons, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has already shaken a number of myths about the strength and power of Russia and its army.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a Russian war against all the rules in general. How long the world will allow Russia to be like this is the main question today... We lack security in this world. If we do not act together, Putin will threaten other countries. Ukraine has already shattered the myths that Russia can seize another country in a few days or weeks," the Head of State noted.

According to him, in terms of weapons, Russia is inferior in all dimensions (compared to Western models of equipment - Ed.), so Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in history bowed to Iran and North Korea for help.

"Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat. We can get our land back and Putin can lose. Our actions are limited only by the sufficiency and range of the means of destruction," Zelenskyy added.