Commander of 3rd Brigade Biletskyi on withdrawal from Avdiivka: We did everything and more

The commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, thanked the brigade’s soldiers for their worthy fight against the enemy in Avdiivka and announced their retreat to prepared positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

"I thank the soldiers for the worthy fight they gave the enemy in Avdiivka, in the face of total numerical superiority of the Russians in manpower, equipment and shells. They did everything and more. I thank everyone for their resilience," the statement reads.

"We are retreating to our prepared positions to come back and strike even harder. I am grateful to the command for their balanced decision. The battle continues," said Andrii Biletskyi.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In his turn, the commander of the Tauria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, informed that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to their previously prepared positions.