The enemy is currently striking at the territory of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters! The occupiers are striking," the message reads.

See more: Enemy massively shelled Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: library, village council, warehouse damaged. PHOTO