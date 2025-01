Explosions occurred in Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

There were also explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

The alert was announced in Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

