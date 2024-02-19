Enemy launched several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Forces

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of enemy attack drones in Kharkiv, Kherson and Dnipro regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"UAV in the south of Kharkiv region, heading west. UAVs from Kharkiv region in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest," the Air Force said in a statement.

New groups of attack UAVs were also spotted in the northern part of the Kherson region, moving in the direction of the Mykolaiv region, headed west.

