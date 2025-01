President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet tomorrow with members of the Servant of the People faction.

This information was confirmed by Censor.NET's sources.

As noted, the only reason for the meeting was the 2 years of war.

When asked whether the meeting would discuss personnel changes in the government, the source said no. But he did not deny the possibility of such rotations in the future.

