Bezuhla expelled from Servant of People party

The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak, granted Mariana Bezuhla’s application to leave the party.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on Facebook by Mariana Bezuhla.

"The head of the party, Olena Shuliak, granted my application to leave the Servant of the People party," the MP wrote.

"All my attempts to prove that the party needs to get out of the green clouds of 2019, change its format, positioning, declassify data on warring party members (and there are many of them), pay attention to the ideological component and the risks of regional collaborationism, corruption, etc. were ignored. And my fight with Tyshchenko is a separate story. I succeeded and was expelled," Bezuhla wrote.

According to the MP, "almost nothing happens in the party, everyone is on their own."

"I still think that the Servant of the People is not a terrible party. It has many good managers, and there are hundreds of interesting people among the party members. There is a lot to develop. And Shuliak is not hopeless. But the Party now exists by inertia and without the leadership's desire to develop. This is also felt by people in the regions, which does not contribute to positive dynamics," Bezuhla said.

Read more: Shuliak: I will sign Bezuhla’s statement of resignation from faction and Servant of People party as soon as it is received

According to the MP, in Ukraine, parties that enter the Parliament are always one-time leadership projects, gaskets. Then the circumstances change, the gaskets are repainted for the same leaders/sponsors in a different style, and the semi-finished product goes through another political cycle... Tymoshenko, Yanukovych, Poroshenko, Yatseniuk, Sadovyi, Zelenskyy, Vakarchuk...

"We are a democracy, albeit a wild one, and these are the ways we choose in response to the public's request to vote for messiahs who will lead by the hand, not ideas and institutions. Society wants and supports this... The Servant of the People is the same rake. And if the President, in my opinion, having faced such difficult circumstances during his term, such as stagnation, epidemic and war, has grown out of himself in 2019, the party has remained somewhere in the inertial past," Bezuhla said.

"I don't know if we will eventually move from messiahs and daddies to social democrats, liberals, conservatives, etc... To ideologies, rules and multiple political communities... I look at "god Zaluzhnyi" and feel sad. Although I also see the light at the end of the tunnel," the MP recalled Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Bezuhla added: "For my part, I will continue to make efforts to make the truth and consciousness become more and more. I support the President."

Bezuhla's resignation from the Servant of the People party

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a resolution to recall MP Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chair of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence.

The resolution was registered in parliament on Saturday, 6 January. At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on 10 January, the issue of dismissing Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Head of the Committee on National Security and Defence was not considered.

On 11 January, Bezuhla wrote a letter of resignation from the Servant of the People party and faction.

Bezuhla vs Zaluzhnyi

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla is known for her criticism of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. She demanded his resignation due to the lack of a "plan for 2024", accused him of writing a "paid-for" article for The Economist, and even criticised the general's photo. Recently, the MP said that as part of the strategy change in 2024, the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces could be taken by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, General of the Airborne Forces Yevhen Moysiuk or Commander of the Land Forces and the Eastern Front Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Maryana and Valera love swearing," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Bezuhla's criticism of Zaluzhnyi in mid-December.