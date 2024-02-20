Umierov and Syrskyi discuss frontline and ammunition supplies with Austin

Defense Minister Umierov and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi talk to Pentagon Chief Austin about the frontline and ammunition supplies.

This was written by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov on his Twitter (X), Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Syrskyi informed Pentagon Chief Austin about the current dynamics on the front line. A common understanding of the situation and an action plan were discussed.

"We also focused on the supply of ammunition. Work on the immediate needs of the Armed Forces and long-term planning in the format of UDCG (Ramstein format)," Umierov wrote.

The Defense Minister also thanked Secretary Austin for his leadership in the contact group.

