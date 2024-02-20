Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russians’ formation at training ground near Volnovakha - 65 occupants were eliminated - social networks. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 20 February, the Defence Forces launched a missile attack on a group of Russians near Volnovakha while they were lining up at a training ground, killing 65 occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by journalist Denis Kazansky with reference to Russian publics.

He noted: "Today at around 9 a.m., at the training ground in the occupied Trudivske village near Volnovakha, Russian soldiers of the 29th Army Corps lined up to meet the corps commander, Oleh Moiseev.

Instead of Moiseev, a Himars flew in. 65 Russians were killed.

Russian military commanders confirmed the incident"

Later, footage of the aftermath of the strike was posted online







