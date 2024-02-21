AFU have already started testing drones with artificial intelligence - Sukharevsky

Some units of the Ukrainian military are already testing kamikaze drones using artificial intelligence and studying their possible use in combat conditions. However, their implementation has certain difficulties.

This was stated by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vadym Sukharevsky at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"There are such attempts, there are systems. I want to say that this is a very difficult process in terms of implementation and implementation - the use of these drones precisely at the front, in combat use," he said.

At the same time, he said, using drones with artificial intelligence also comes with challenges.

An important aspect is learning to distinguish between a real image and one created by artificial intelligence.

"For example, how do we distinguish a picture of artificial intelligence from a real one? By the number of "fingers". This is exactly the number of "fingers" in the picture - this is the moment that we will need to implement at the front," explained the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that testing of individual systems is already underway.

"This work is ongoing. Even some pilot projects are already being tested by individual pilots and individual units at the front. I believe in the near future of the development of this direction, and I hope for the help of partners," Sukharevsky summarized.

