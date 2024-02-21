Britain imposes sanctions over Navalny’s death

The UK has imposed sanctions on six employees of the Polar Wolf colony, where Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny died.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, the British government announced this on its official website on Wednesday.

Britain has imposed sanctions on six people who head the penal colony where Navalny died. The sanctioned individuals will be subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

Among the individuals subject to sanctions are Vadim Kalinin, the head of the Polar Wolf colony, and five of his deputies.

It is worth noting that the UK was the first country to impose sanctions in response to Navalny's death.

The UK also called for the immediate release of Navalny's body to his family and a full and transparent investigation into his death.

"Today, we are imposing sanctions on the most senior prison officials responsible for his(Navalny's) detention in the colony where he spent the last months of his life. Those responsible for Navalny's ill-treatment should be under no illusions - we will bring them to justice," said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The death of Aleksey Navalny

On 16 February 2024, Russia announced the death of Putin's main opponent Aleksey Navalny.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Navalny was killed by Putin.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that "Russia must answer all serious questions about the circumstances of Navalny's death".

US Secretary of State Blinken also believes that Russia is responsible for the opposition leader's death.