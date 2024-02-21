Ministry of Defense creates application for military "Army+"

The Ministry of Defense is creating an app for the military that will digitize "as much as possible." It is planned that the new app, called Army+, will allow for a report to be made in "a few clicks."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Minister Rustem Umerov said: "I often hear complaints from soldiers about excessive paperwork - filling out paper journals, endless reports. Our solution is to digitize as much as possible."

The app for the military will combine:

a report in a few clicks,

a defender's ID card,

feedback on service,

complaints and ideas,

a comprehensive online knowledge base,

an opportunity for self-education.

The app is expected to be launched in the summer.