Ministry of Defense creates application for military "Army+"
The Ministry of Defense is creating an app for the military that will digitize "as much as possible." It is planned that the new app, called Army+, will allow for a report to be made in "a few clicks."
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Minister Rustem Umerov said: "I often hear complaints from soldiers about excessive paperwork - filling out paper journals, endless reports. Our solution is to digitize as much as possible."
The app for the military will combine:
- a report in a few clicks,
- a defender's ID card,
- feedback on service,
- complaints and ideas,
- a comprehensive online knowledge base,
- an opportunity for self-education.
The app is expected to be launched in the summer.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password