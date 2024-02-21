Zelenskyy’s meeting with Servant of People faction is over - Arakhamia

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, released information about the end of the meeting between the Servant of the People faction and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, Arakhamia wrote about this in a telegram.

Arakhamia said: "The meeting of our faction with the President is over.

We understand that it has attracted a lot of media attention, as it is the first meeting in a large format since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. But I want to refute all conspiracy theories in advance. It was planned at the end of last year, but the President's schedule made it possible to hold it only now.

The purpose of the meeting is to synchronize all our efforts and strengthen certain areas of work. This is nothing new, we used to hold such strategic sessions every year before the full-scale invasion. This is a normal practice for all large teams.

We talked about the most important things for our Victory - the frontline, the economy, the help of partners, and the preservation of unity in society. And, accordingly, about the tasks for the parliament and deputies in these areas. There is a lot of work to be done. But since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Parliament has shown its ability to cope with the most difficult tasks. We will keep this pace until we win.

We thank the President for the meeting and return to our work."

See more: Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers treated in Kharkiv. PHOTOS