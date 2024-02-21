ENG
News
"Servant of People" Medianyk decided to resign his mandate

медяник

People’s Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Viacheslav Medianyk has written a statement of his resignation.

This was reported by the speaker of the faction, Yuliia Paliychuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She said that the statement of People's Deputy Medianyk should be put to a vote in the near future. Until then, he will remain an People's Deputy.

Medianyk is the deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement. He was elected to the parliament in the 27th single-member constituency of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, said that 17 deputies in the faction wanted to resign.

Read more: Arakhamia says many MPs want to resign: We’re not letting people go anymore

VR (1928) mandate (27) Medianyk (9) Servant of People party (128)
