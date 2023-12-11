Arakhamia says many MPs want to resign: We’re not letting people go anymore

Currently, many MPs are expressing a desire to resign.

This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, in a commentary to Rada TV channel, broadcast on the air of the national telethon on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In fact, the number of people who want to leave the parliament is much higher. We are no longer letting people go... We say that we simply will not vote for it, because people have to serve until the end (of the current term of the Verkhovna Rada - Ed.) and adopt laws necessary for the state," Arakhamia said.

Read more: People’s deputies of Opposition platform Ponomariova, Korolevska, Solod, and Voloshyna will be deprived of their mandates early, - mass media

The Chairman of the faction noted that the reduction in the number of MPs in the Verkhovna Rada cannot but affect its work. According to him, in view of the new challenges, it is necessary to optimise the work of the parliament and reduce the minimum number of MPs in groups, "in order to preserve these groups, so that the parliament, conditionally, until the new convocation, will work in approximately the same structural mode in which it started working".

As of 11 December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada has 400 MPs (the number of MPs should be 450 according to the law).

Read more: I have not felt influence of oligarchs in Rada since beginning of full-scale war, although it used to be, - "servant of the people" Arakhamia