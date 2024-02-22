Russians are pressing in area of Synkivka in Kharkiv region, they are trying to occupy it - Defense Forces

Russian occupation troops continue their offensive in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction and are trying to capture Synkivka.

This was stated by the head of the press service of the OSGT "Khortytsia" Illia Yevlash on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, fierce battles are taking place in the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia military unit, the enemy continues offensive actions in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. In particular, he shelled the positions of the Armed Forces 725 times with all available types of artillery and other weapons, including tanks, AGS, LNG, and kamikaze drones. 29 times struck the positions of the AFU using drones, and another 10 times used aviation. Mostly they were Su-34s, sometimes Su-25s and, of course, it is common for the enemy to use anti-aircraft missiles," he said.

According to Yevlash, in the course of 11 combat clashes, the Russians lost 398 occupiers killed and wounded, 5 more replenished the exchange fund. 138 units of the enemy's weapons and military equipment were damaged in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, 97 drones were disabled.

He added that the Russians continue to press in the area of Sinkivka, trying to occupy it. The difficult situation remains near the Black Stallion River, the Torsky Promontory and Terne settlement, where the Russian Federation is withdrawing reserves and trying to intensify offensive actions.

"In the Bakhmut direction, intense fighting continues in the area of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. As for Chasiv Yar, the enemy moves to frontal attacks, sometimes tries to bypass the Defense Forces on the flanks in the area of Ivanivskyi and Bohdanivka, uses artillery, MLRS, aviation, tanks, and drones," the spokesman added.

Near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, the enemy is trying to get to the Siversky Donets River and take up defense along the border of this river.

