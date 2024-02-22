Zelenskyy submitted to Rada draft law on demobilization of conscripts
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Council a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts. Draft law No. 11035 is currently registered in the parliament.
People's deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Zelenskyy is submitting to the Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts," the parliamentarian noted.
According to Honcharenko, the draft law can be considered tomorrow.
Currently, the draft law has already been registered in the parliament. However, the text of the draft law is not yet available. It has now been submitted to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password