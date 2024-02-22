Zelenskyy submitted to Rada draft law on demobilization of conscripts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Council a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts. Draft law No. 11035 is currently registered in the parliament.

People's deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Zelenskyy is submitting to the Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts," the parliamentarian noted.

According to Honcharenko, the draft law can be considered tomorrow.

Currently, the draft law has already been registered in the parliament. However, the text of the draft law is not yet available. It has now been submitted to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Read more: Zelenskyy proposed to increase salaries of military on front line to UAH 200 thousand, - "servant of people" Mysyagin