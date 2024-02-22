Russians are regrouping in Donetsk region, pulling up reserves and actively using aviation. More than 500 occupants were eliminated in day - Tarnavskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector and 8 in the Zaporizhzhia sector over the last day. Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Marinka sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the "Tavria" operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"In OSGT "Tavria" operation area, Russians are concentrating their main activity in Donetsk region. In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkine, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske over the last day. In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka. In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 8 enemy attacks in the area of Robotino, where Russians are trying to conduct offensive actions in small assault groups, again using ATVs," the statement said.

Tarnavskyi noted that over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 515 people, three Russian ATVs were destroyed and damaged. As well as 46 units (not including UAVs) of enemy military equipment:

4 tanks;

14 AFV;

6 artillery systems;

1 MLRS;

1 ATGM;

20 vehicles.

Ukraine's Armed Forces neutralized or shot down 328 UAVs of various types. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 5 enemy ammunition depots.

"The enemy is regrouping, having suffered huge losses during the Avdiivka operation, pulling up reserves, and actively using aviation again. However, our troops are also strengthening their echelon defense, reinforcing with additional units and creating new firing positions," noted Tarnavskyi.