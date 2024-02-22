Denmark has signed security agreement with Ukraine - Prime Minister Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announces the signing of an agreement with Ukraine on "security commitments".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DR.dk.

According to the agreement, Denmark is committed to supporting Ukraine in both the military and civilian spheres over the next 10 years.

"This is the most serious security situation since the end of the Cold War. And the Danish government cannot emphasise enough how important it is for Ukraine to get the military capabilities it needs. If we do not stand together, Ukraine will not stand, and then potentially Europe will not stand," Frederiksen explained.

It is noted that the agreement should help support Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia, and then help deter future Russian attacks.

