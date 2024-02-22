Denmark announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $250 million

The Danish government announces a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth nearly $250 million.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports citing Ekstra Bladet.

"Denmark has approved another aid package for Ukraine. Denmark sends a very clear signal that its support for Ukraine is unwavering," she said.

According to her, Denmark is one of the countries that support Ukraine the most. Copenhagen has spent DKK 33 billion on support.

"Ukraine can count on Denmark's support over the next ten years. The same goes for a number of other countries. Freedom has its price," Frederiksen emphasized.

In addition, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the cost of the new aid package is 1.7 billion Danish kroner (about $247 million).

He noted that the initiative is being implemented in cooperation with other allies, including the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

The minister added that preliminary funding for military support has been allocated until 2028.

Supply of F-16s for Ukraine

Poulsen said that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark will be delivered to Ukraine this summer. However, the minister said he could not say exactly when this would happen.