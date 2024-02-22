Russians want to achieve certain successes in Avdiivka direction before "red dates" - spokesman of "Tavria" OSGT Lykhovii

The Russian invaders are reinforcing their reserves with additional units. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also strengthening their defense lines.

This was stated by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria OSGT, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"There are always redeployments along the front line. The Russians are routinely reinforcing their reserves. Some units are being withdrawn for reconstruction. In particular, this was observed in Avdiivka, where they regrouped. They are reinforcing some positions, but we are also strengthening our defense lines. We are reinforcing them with additional units. New positions are being created, it is a bilateral process," he noted.

"The main events in our operational area are currently taking place in the Avdiivka direction and specifically in Donetsk region. The enemy has regrouped in Avdiivka and is sending some new units to reinforce it. We also have reinforcements on our side.

Yesterday, we repelled 19 attacks near the villages of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, where the enemy wants to achieve some success, perhaps before their "red dates" associated with February 23 and the tragic date of February 24. They are active there," added the spokesman.

