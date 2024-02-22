Russia has created special unit "Union" to involve athletes in war against Ukraine - NRC

Russia has created a new special unit of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine. It is sponsored by Russian state-owned companies.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"At the initiative of the First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, the Union detachment was created. It included participants in sports competitions, in particular, martial arts tournaments," the statement said.

It is noted that the sponsors are Rosatom, Sberbank and other Russian state-owned companies. During the war, they spent tens of millions of rubles on the purchase of weapons and optical equipment for the Russians.

The NRC added that the Russian Special Forces University, located in Chechnya, is responsible for training the "Union" members.

