Soldier of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade Yurii Tatarchuk from Ivano-Frankivsk region was killed defending Ukraine in Donetsk region

Yurii Tatarchuk, a senior driver-mechanic from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade from the village of Sloboda in Ivano-Frankivsk region, was killed in the fighting in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Pechenizhyn community, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the life of the Ukrainian soldier ended on February 11 during hostilities near the village of Vesele in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region. Yurii Tatarchuk was 31 years old.

The man was defending Ukraine as a senior driver-mechanic of the mountain assault division of the mountain assault platoon of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

"There is no limit to grief, the damned war takes away the young, the real, the best. Another irreparable loss for the Pechenizhyn community... His life was cut short at the very beginning. He had a life, plans, dreams ahead of him. But they were not destined to come true. Yurii remained the only son after the tragic death of his younger brother a few years ago abroad," the statement reads.

See more: Kyrylo Ulman, founder of GODZYKI brand, was killed near Avdiivka. PHOTO