Kyrylo Ulman, founder of GODZYKI brand, was killed near Avdiivka. PHOTO

A Ukrainian soldier, a fighter with an anti-tank battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, founder of the GODZYKI kombucha brand, Kyrylo Ulman "The German", was killed in the battle near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook-page of GODZYKI brand.

It became known that Kyrylo Ulman was killed on February 15 near Avdiivka.

"It was on this day that my creator, my Ulman Kyrylo, died defending Ukraine. He died as a hero, if it wasn't for him and his comrades, the guys would not have been able to evacuate from Avdiivka. He helped the guys get out of the boiler, but he could not get out himself. The entire team of GODZYKI KOMBUCHA is grieving and feeling this irreparable loss. Because even from the beginning of the war, being on the front line, he was always with us," the post reads.

According to a Facebook post by Makariv UTC, Kyrylo Ulman allowed the garrison to withdraw from Avdiivka at the cost of his own life.

"He allowed the garrison to withdraw at the cost of his life: Kyrylo Ulman was heroically killed during the withdrawal from Avdiivka Only five months ago, the Hero got married, in civilian life he was an entrepreneur," the post reads.

