In battles for Ukraine, employee of "Khortytsia" reserve, researcher of history of mennonites Maksym Shtatskyi died

A 35-year-old scientist from Zaporizhzhia, an employee of the Khortytsia National Reserve, Maksym Shtatskyi, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces soldier served in the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces, he had the call sign 'Historian'. In civilian life, he worked at the Khortytsia National Reserve and was a well-known researcher of the history of the Mennonites (ed. - a religious Protestant community whose name comes from the name of its ideological founder, Dutch village priest Menno Simons. They lived in the Khortytsia area in the 18th and 19th centuries)," the statement reads.

Thanks to Maksym Shtatskyi, the Memorial of Khortytsia Mennonites was opened in Zaporizhzhia.

The soldier died on February 12.

"There is another huge hole in our team and in our hearts. We honor and respect the Hero on the Shield with infinite respect. Our condolences to the family and friends," the staff of the Khortytsia National Reserve wrote on their Facebook-page.

