Polish Sejm adopts resolution in support of Ukraine

The lower house of the Polish parliament passed a resolution in support of Ukraine. The document was adopted unanimously.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"On the second anniversary of the brutal attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland condemns the actions of the Russian authorities and appeals to the International Criminal Court to bring to justice those responsible for all war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people," the resolution says.

As the document emphasizes, the Sejm "unites in pain with the families who lost loved ones in the fighting" and "pays tribute to all the soldiers who fell defending Ukraine, as well as to the killed civilians."

The lower house of the Polish parliament expressed special gratitude to the Poles who have helped and continue to help Ukrainian citizens.

In the resolution, the deputies also noted that the fate of Poland and Europe depends on the fate of Ukraine today. They also appealed to the governments of NATO and the EU to "strengthen comprehensive support for Ukraine, in particular to ensure the rapid supply of military equipment and ammunition, which will effectively protect the country from the aggressor."