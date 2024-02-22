Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine from southern direction - Air Forces of AFU
The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Another group of enemy UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
Kharkiv region, the movement of attack UAVs in your direction from the Dnipropetrovsk region.
At the moment, the "Shaheds" are detected in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the northern direction," the Air Force warned.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password