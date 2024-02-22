ENG
Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine from southern direction - Air Forces of AFU

The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Another group of enemy UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.

Kharkiv region, the movement of attack UAVs in your direction from the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At the moment, the "Shaheds" are detected in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the northern direction," the Air Force warned.

