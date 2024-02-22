ENG
X-22 missiles launched in direction of southern regions - Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of an X-22 missile strike from the Black Sea for the southern regions of Ukraine.

"Three Tu-22m3 aircraft are in the Black Sea! X-22 missiles were launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions!" the Air Force said in a statement.

Read more: Enemy launches several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine from southern direction - Air Forces of AFU

