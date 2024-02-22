X-22 missiles launched in direction of southern regions - Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of an X-22 missile strike from the Black Sea for the southern regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Three Tu-22m3 aircraft are in the Black Sea! X-22 missiles were launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions!" the Air Force said in a statement.

