X-22 missiles launched in direction of southern regions - Air Force
The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of an X-22 missile strike from the Black Sea for the southern regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Three Tu-22m3 aircraft are in the Black Sea! X-22 missiles were launched from the Black Sea in the direction of the southern regions!" the Air Force said in a statement.
