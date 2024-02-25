ENG
Navalny really died natural death - due to blood clot - Budanov

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I may disappoint you, but what we know is that he actually died of a blood clot. And this is more or less confirmed. This is what we know. This is not taken from the Internet, I will say that, but unfortunately, it happened naturally," he said.

The death of Alexei Navalny

On 16 February 2024, Russia announced the death of Putin's main opponent Alexei Navalny.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Navalny was killed by Putin.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that "Russia must answer all serious questions about the circumstances of Navalny's death".

US Secretary of State Blinken also believes that Russia is responsible for the opposition leader's death.

