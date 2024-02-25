Zelenskyy: 31,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed in war against Russia - Zelenskyy

During the full-scale invasion, 31,000 Ukrainian defenders were killed.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", Censor.NET reports.

"31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in this war, 180,000 Russians died," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the total losses of the Russian army, including the wounded, are approaching 500,000.

