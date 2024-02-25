ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12860 visitors online
News War
48 887 294
Zelenskyi (5499)

Zelenskyy: 31,000 Ukrainian servicemen killed in war against Russia - Zelenskyy

зеленський

During the full-scale invasion, 31,000 Ukrainian defenders were killed.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", Censor.NET reports.

"31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in this war, 180,000 Russians died," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the total losses of the Russian army, including the wounded, are approaching 500,000.

Read also: Lubinets: Russians are making soldiers out of Ukrainian children

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 