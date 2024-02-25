Russians again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets. VIDEO

Another execution of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians was recorded.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Another war crime allegedly took place on 24 February 2024 in the Bakhmut district.

"The video we managed to obtain shows Ukrainian soldiers surrendering: their hands were raised in the air, showing that they were unarmed and did not pose a threat. The Russians were supposed to take them prisoner, but instead mercilessly shot them," the ombudsman wrote.

The exact number of Ukrainians executed by the Russians is not known, probably at least seven. These were members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Lubinets, it is known from which military unit of the Russian army the soldiers who mercilessly executed the Ukrainians were from.

"This case must be recorded as another violation of international humanitarian law by Russia. I will immediately send official letters to the UN and the ICRC to ensure that the organisations record and publicly acknowledge that the Russian military is killing Ukrainian prisoners. For the Russian army, the Geneva Conventions, rules and customs of war mean nothing. They act according to their own unspoken "conventions", "rules" and "customs" - cruelty, meanness, and lowliness. Such killings of prisoners of war are not isolated cases. There must be punishment for them," the Commissioner stressed.

Watch more: Occupiers shoot captured Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyne. VIDEO