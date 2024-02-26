Enemy is trying to capture villages near Avdiivka, exerting great pressure, massively using multiple rocket launchers - soldier of 3rd SABr Nikitin

The situation on the outskirts of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast is currently difficult, with the enemy using a huge amount of equipment and manpower.

This was reported by the junior sergeant of the BpAK battalion, 3rd SABr Anatoliy Nikitin (call sign Beton), Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske Radio.

According to him, the third separate assault brigade continues to fight on the outskirts of Avdiivka.

"The enemy is putting a lot of pressure, the enemy has started to use guided aerial bombs, the so-called GABs, and they are not sparing them. The enemy is trying to push us out, its plan is clear. He is moving along natural barriers, trying to take such settlements as Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Orlivka and others. We are working on the defensive, trying to inflict the most effective fire damage on enemy manpower. The enemy hardly uses heavy equipment, conducts massive air strikes, and then comes a lot of infantry," he said.

According to him, the intensity of air strikes is 60-70 daily. At the same time, the occupiers are suffering losses, in particular, those Russian troops storming Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka may be destroyed in a month.