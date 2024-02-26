War in Ukraine will not end quickly, - Czech President Pavel

The war in Ukraine will not end in the foreseeable future. Neither side will be able to achieve its goals.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Czech Radio that Czech President Petr Pavel said this.

"The conflict in Ukraine will not end quickly, as neither Russia nor Ukraine is able to achieve the goal. It is logical that Ukraine seeks to regain full control over its territory within internationally recognised borders, which, in principle, should be supported. Putin, after his expected re-election as head of state, will seek to achieve at least partial goals - full control over the occupied regions, especially Donbas," Pavel added.

In his opinion, mutual fatigue with the conflict is likely to lead to negotiations over time. At the same time, Pawel expressed his sincere admiration for Ukrainians who have been defending themselves against an enemy that has a numerical advantage for 2 years.

Regarding the likelihood of the conflict spreading to NATO countries, the Czech president is convinced that Russia is too weak to attack other states.

"At present, Russia is so weakened by the war against Ukraine that it will not risk any conflict with NATO countries. However, this cannot be ruled out in the future, especially if Russia achieves any significant success in Ukraine," the politician concluded.