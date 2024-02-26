Occupier on battlefield throws away his weapon to make it easier to escape. VIDEO

A video of an attack by Ukrainian drone operators on an enemy armoured vehicle with troops in the Avdiivka area has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a hit on a Russian armoured vehicle. After that, the surviving occupiers are hastening and running along a field road. Approximately eight Russians can be counted in the footage. The drone operators drop ammunition on them twice. One of the occupants remains lying on the road. The last frames of the recording show that after the second hit, one of the 'runners' throws his weapon - probably a machine gun - to the side of the road and continues to run.

