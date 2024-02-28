Defending Ukraine, soldier Andriy Kozynskyi was killed near Robotyne. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine, a soldier from Popasna, Andriy Kozynskyi, was killed in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, Andriy was born on May 28, 1989. He studied at Popasna school No. 25.

He graduated as an electric and gas welder at the professional lyceum of railway transport. He worked at a local railcar repair plant as an electric and gas welder.

According to the RMA, Andriy was enlisted in the military on December 28, 2022, as a tanker.

"He performed combat missions in the Zaporizhzhia sector, near Robotyne. He died there on February 23, 2024.

Andriy will not meet the Victory for which he gave his life. But his parents and two brothers will always remember their Hero and will wait for the peace for which he died," the statement said.

