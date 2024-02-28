Zelenskyy invites leaders of Balkan states to participate in Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the states of the Balkan region to take part in the inaugural Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

Zelenskyy said this during the opening of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which is taking place on Thursday in Tirana(Albania), Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I am grateful to all the leaders and states that have already supported our Formula for Peace and joined global efforts to implement it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, every leader and every country in the world can prove themselves in the peace process.

"Not only the so-called great powers, not only those who are traditionally active in diplomacy in Europe or elsewhere... Just as everyone deserves peace, everyone can contribute to the restoration of peace," the President said.

"I invite all of you to participate in the first global peace summit at the level of leaders to be held in Switzerland," he added.