Russians spread 166 million posts with disinformation every week - Danilov

Through disinformation, Russia is trying to sow discord in every European country where elections are taking place. Special units have been set up for this purpose.

National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said this in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russians distribute 166 million posts with disinformation about Ukraine every week via Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thus, last week, 36 million posts were aimed at discrediting Ukrainian officials; 23.5 million - at ending political and military unity; 51 million - at demoralising the army; and 55 million - at demoralising the public.

According to Danilov, Russia has developed an artificial intelligence tool that it is using to interfere in the UK and US elections on an "exponentially larger" scale than ever before.

Previously, Moscow relied on countless hackers to spread disinformation from a "troll factory" in St. Petersburg on social media platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Now, "two or three" agents can create "tens of thousands" of fake accounts, Danilov said, adding: "Artificial intelligence is a huge step forward for Russia."