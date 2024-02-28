Ruscists launch KABs in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions
Russian occupation forces launched tactical aircraft at Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.
Thus, tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.
