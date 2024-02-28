ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12223 visitors online
News War
3 475 27

Ruscists launch KABs in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions

рф,каб,винищувач,літакрф

Russian occupation forces launched tactical aircraft at Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

Thus, tactical aviation launched guided aerial bombs in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroy 20 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles and eliminate 431 Russians in one month. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) Zaporizka region (1204) bombarding (140) Air forces (1460)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 