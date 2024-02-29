All Putin’s words should be taken extremely seriously - Tusk

The Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk said that all the statements of the President of the Russian dictator Putin should be taken as his real intentions.

As Censor.NET informs, Onet writes about it.

"Not only the aggressive rhetoric but also the decisions announced by Putin - regarding increasing Russia's self-sufficiency, transferring the economy to military lines, modernizing the army - all this should be taken absolutely seriously," Tusk said.

"Europe must understand that the "arms race" that Russia is imposing on the world obliges the West to wake up and prepare from a military point of view for potential threats. The EU must make decisions that will balance Russia's military potential and make Europe better prepared for bad ones scenarios," he added.

