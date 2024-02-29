ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11677 visitors online
News
3 979 14

IT army attacks Russia’s largest internet portal Mail.ru

Mail.ru, a free email service in Russia, has been shut down due to attacks by the Ukrainian cyber army.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

"All users who are outside the territory of the Russian Federation and some domestic users have lost access to their accounts. Access to email means not only mail, but also the ability to recover passwords, pass two-factor verification, and access to devices," the statement said.

See more: As result of DIU cyber attack, Russians had large-scale failure of their drone control program. PHOTOS

Кібератака
Кібератака
Кібератака

Author: 

Ministry of Digital Transformation (45) cyber attack (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 