IT army attacks Russia’s largest internet portal Mail.ru
Mail.ru, a free email service in Russia, has been shut down due to attacks by the Ukrainian cyber army.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.
"All users who are outside the territory of the Russian Federation and some domestic users have lost access to their accounts. Access to email means not only mail, but also the ability to recover passwords, pass two-factor verification, and access to devices," the statement said.
