ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11677 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
837 2

One person killed in Russian air strike on Yulivka village in Zaporizhzhia region

область,запорізька

The occupants struck with guided aerial bombs at the village of Yulivka in Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, killing a person.

This was reported by the chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"One person died as a result of an enemy attack on the frontline village of Yulivka. At about 1:10 p.m., the Russian military launched an air strike with guided bombs on the Novooleksandrivska community in Zaporizhzhia district. They took the life of an innocent man.

Information about the wounded and destruction is being clarified," he wrote.

See more: Ruscists made 250 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13170) Zaporizka region (1204)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 