One person killed in Russian air strike on Yulivka village in Zaporizhzhia region

The occupants struck with guided aerial bombs at the village of Yulivka in Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, killing a person.

This was reported by the chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"One person died as a result of an enemy attack on the frontline village of Yulivka. At about 1:10 p.m., the Russian military launched an air strike with guided bombs on the Novooleksandrivska community in Zaporizhzhia district. They took the life of an innocent man.



Information about the wounded and destruction is being clarified," he wrote.

