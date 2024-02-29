Ruscists made 250 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTO

During the day, the Russians struck 250 times at 9 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ruscists shelled Malynivka, Shcherbaky, and Stepove from aircraft, carried out 14 MLRS attacks on Robotyne, and attacked Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne with 48 drones.



185 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaypole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Prymorske, and other frontline towns and villages," the statement said.

There were 30 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region. There were no reports of casualties.

