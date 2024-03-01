Carlson after his interview with Putin: "This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard"
American propagandist Tucker Carlson commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s words about the denazification of Ukraine.
Carlson spoke about this in the Lex Fridman podcast, Censor.NET reports.
"I think it's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. I still don't understand what it means. Denazification? There is no Nazi movement in 2024. It's just a way of calling people evil. Calling them (ed. Ukrainians) Nazis is childish," he said.
Carlson noted that he did not like this part of the conversation with the Russian dictator, as Putin was simply trying to defame Ukraine. At the same time, he added that during the conversation with the Russian president, he got the impression that he really believed in his statements.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password