Zelenskyy appoints Brigadier General Karpenko as new commander of AFU Logistics Forces

President changed the commander of AFU Logistics Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Decree No. 138/2024.

"To appoint Volodymyr Karpenko as the commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree reads.

By the previous decree No. 137/2024, Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the post of commander of the Logistics Forces.

