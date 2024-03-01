Poland increases trade in agricultural products with Russia via Belarus - journalistic investigation. VIDEO

Ukrainian journalists published an investigation into trade between Poland and Russia via Belarus.

An investigation into how Poland is increasing trade with Russia through Belarus was published on the YouTube channel of Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

Firstly, the story showed how, at the request of journalists, a man who introduced himself as the manager of a real Belarusian company called the Polish company. He openly offered to buy agricultural products from Russia - rapeseed meal - under Belarusian documents.

Even when he heard that it was a Russian product, the manager of the Polish company asked for the terms of supply to be sent by email.

At the same time, in September 2023, Poland banned the import of rapeseed meal from Ukraine following farmers' protests. However, since then, the volume of agricultural products from Belarus has been steadily increasing, UP notes.

According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who was detained by Polish law enforcement along with the cameraman, in just three months after the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products was imposed, Poles purchased $8 million worth of rapeseed meal through Belarus.

Tkach then personally went to the Polish-Belarusian border, but first showed how dozens of trucks were blocked in front of the "Medica" checkpoint in the direction of Ukraine due to farmers' protests. Meanwhile, no protests are taking place on the border with Belarus, according to the journalists' video.

The journalist counted hundreds of trucks near the "Kukuryki" checkpoint that had entered Poland from Belarus without any obstacles.

"Russian livestock is transported from Russia to Belarus. There, it is loaded in special centres onto Polish trucks that we meet on the border between Belarus and Poland. Then these trucks are sent to the addresses of large companies," said journalist Mikhail Tkach.

According to the publication, there are at least three companies in Poland that are the largest buyers of agricultural products from russia: Bromex, Diaspolis and Kampol Krzysztof Łużniak.