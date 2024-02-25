180 tonnes of Ukrainian corn spilled from freight wagons in Poland - Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTOS

"Ukrzaliznytsia once again records illegal interference in the operation of railway transport in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of Ukrzaliznytsia.

As noted, on the night of 24-25 February, unknown persons poured Ukrainian corn out of 8 gondola cars - about 180 tonnes.

"The incident occurred 150 km from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was to leave Poland. That is, the Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country," Ukrzaliznytsia explains.

It is also reported that Ukrzaliznytsia records systematic damage to Ukrainian cargo in Poland on a daily basis.

"This is a crime against Ukraine that is out of control. And the longer Poland pays insufficient attention to the situation and does not make appropriate decisions, the more complicated and uncontrollable the situation will become. The only way out is to find solutions at the bilateral level. This offence will also be addressed to Polish law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

Watch more: Polish protesters block railroad on Ukrainian border and spill grain from a railroad car. VIDEO





